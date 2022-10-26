Winnipeg police identify car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run

The Winnipeg Police Service has identified a car that officers believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday.

The crash took place in the early morning hours of Monday at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Keewatin Street when a car hit a pedestrian. The victim, a 56-year-old Winnipeg man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

The car involved in the crash left the scene.

Then on Tuesday, investigators went to the first 100 block of Scotwoods Drive in Charleswood for a report of an abandoned car.

When police got to the scene, they found a white 2019 Hyundai Tucson and another parked car nearby. Both cars were damaged.

Officers believe the Hyundai Tucson is the car involved in the fatal crash at Notre Dame and Keewatin. Police also believe the Hyundai Tucson crashed into the parked car on Scotswoods.

Investigators are asking for help from anyone who has any information about the incident, and the areas the Hyundai Tucson may have travelled to around the time of the crashes.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage or doorbell/home security camera video related to this incident, is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.