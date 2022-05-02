Winnipeg police identify victim in fatal hotel bar shooting

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a downtown hotel bar.

The shooting took place just after midnight on Sunday in the 300 block of Smith Street.

Police have identified the victim as Ryan Mitchell Spence, a 39-year-old Winnipeg man.

The homicide unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.