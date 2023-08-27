Winnipeg police investigating 21st homicide of 2023

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection to the city’s most recent homicide early Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 to a multi-room residence in the 500 block of Furby Street.

They arrived to find an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police administered CPR until emergency responders could take over. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Cory Roger Roulette and are investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers.