Winnipeg police investigating after man asked teen to get in vehicle

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an incident where a man allegedly asked a teen girl to get in his vehicle.

The investigation began on Tuesday, when police received a report of a suspicious person near Wellington Crescent and Harrow Street. Officers allege that around 3:30 p.m., a man in a car approached a 16-year-old girl and asked her if she wanted a ride.

CTV News Winnipeg obtained a letter sent to parents and caregivers of students at St. Mary’s Academy. The letter states the incident happened outside of the school grounds of a neighbouring school, and that the man was in a baby blue car, similar to a Kia Soul.

The teen said no and the man drove off.

Police do not have a definitive suspect or a description of the car. The investigation is still in the beginning stages.