WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating downtown fatal stabbing

    A sign for Kennedy Street in Winnipeg on June 12, 2024. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) A sign for Kennedy Street in Winnipeg on June 12, 2024. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking for information after a man was fatally stabbed in the city’s downtown area on Tuesday.

    The investigation began around 11:50 a.m. when officers were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street for the report of an assault.

    When police got to the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing.

    Officers provided emergency medical care before the arrival of the ambulance. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

    The homicide unit is now investigating and the victim has been identified as Ricky Dwayne Mancheese, 49.

    Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News