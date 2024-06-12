Winnipeg police investigating downtown fatal stabbing

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking for information after a man was fatally stabbed in the city’s downtown area on Tuesday.

The investigation began around 11:50 a.m. when officers were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street for the report of an assault.

When police got to the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing.

Officers provided emergency medical care before the arrival of the ambulance. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit is now investigating and the victim has been identified as Ricky Dwayne Mancheese, 49.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.