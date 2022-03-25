Winnipeg police investigating downtown homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 40-year-old man died following an assault in downtown Winnipeg.

Emergency crews were called Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Edmonton Street for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

The man, later identified as Prasad Biswa, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.