Winnipeg police investigating North End homicide

    Winnipeg police officers on scene of the assault investigation on April 18, 2024. Winnipeg police officers on scene of the assault investigation on April 18, 2024.
    The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

    The investigation began just before 3:20 a.m. when officers were called to the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street for the report of a seriously injured man.

    Once at the scene, officers found the victim and immediately began to provide medical care. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

    The homicide unit is now investigating. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

    No further information is available at this time.

