WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating North End shooting

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a shooting in the city’s North End last week.

    On Thursday at around 9:30 p.m., hospital staff told police that a man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

    Police began to investigate and determined the victim sustained upper body injuries from a “firearm incident” at a home in the 700 block of Flora Avenue. He is in stable condition.

    The major crimes unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News