Winnipeg police investigating North End shooting

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a shooting in the city’s North End last week.

On Thursday at around 9:30 p.m., hospital staff told police that a man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Police began to investigate and determined the victim sustained upper body injuries from a “firearm incident” at a home in the 700 block of Flora Avenue. He is in stable condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.