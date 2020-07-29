WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a serious collision in the city’s Munroe East neighbourhood.

The crash took place just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Police have blocked off Grey Street between Munroe and Moncton Avenues.

At the scene, a bike is leaning against a pole and a helmet is on the ground.

A number of police vehicles are also at the site of the crash as officers examine the evidence.

CTV News has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.