Winnipeg police investigating shooting outside Corydon nightclub

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a weekend shooting that took place outside a nightclub in the city.

According to police, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.

Police investigated the incident and allege that a patron of the nightclub pointed a gun at security when he was asked to leave.

Officers said the suspect then left the club and fired his gun a short distance away. The man then got into his car and drove away.

Police are now working to determine if there are any victims as a result of this incident.

The major crimes unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.