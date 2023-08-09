Winnipeg police investigating stabbing near high school

One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night following a stabbing near a high school in the city’s West End.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the victim is in stable condition and a suspect was taken into custody.

A major police presence could be seen near Gordon Bell High School on Tuesday night. An area near the school was also sectioned off with police tape.

No other details are known at this time.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more information.