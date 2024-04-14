WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating stabbing outside St. James restaurant

    Winnipeg police said an altercation took place outside a St. James restaurant early Sunday morning that led to two men being stabbed on April 14, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News) Winnipeg police said an altercation took place outside a St. James restaurant early Sunday morning that led to two men being stabbed on April 14, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News)
    Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.

    Officers and members of the Tactical Support Team arrived at the scene shortly after midnight, where they found a man with a serious lower-body injury. Crews provided emergency medical care and applied a tourniquet before the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition. He has since stabilized, police said.

    A second man was also injured, however, his injuries were not life-threatening.

    Police said multiple people “in that 20 to 30 age range” were involved in the fight, that led to an edged weapon being produced.

    No charges have been laid so far. The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg Police Service’s non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers

