Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death at Main Street hotel

A Winnipeg police cruiser is seen parked on Main Street on March 10, 2023. Winnipeg police are investigating a man's death at the Manwin Hotel on Main Street on March 9, 2023 as suspicious. (Image source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg police cruiser is seen parked on Main Street on March 10, 2023. Winnipeg police are investigating a man's death at the Manwin Hotel on Main Street on March 9, 2023 as suspicious. (Image source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island