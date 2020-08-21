WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating three ‘suspicious’ fires that took place at a trio of Walmarts on Thursday evening,

The first fire took place at a store in the 1000 block of Empress Street just after 6 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg noted that handheld extinguishers were used to help take down this fire.

Then a little over an hour later, around 7:20 p.m., crews went to a fire at a Walmart in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue. Crews once again used handheld extinguishers to make sure the fire was completely out.

The final fire took place around 8:50 p.m. at a store in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street. The fire was already out once crews arrived.

The city said these fires are considered suspicious.

The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating these fires as related arsons.

Police note there’s been speculation that these fires are related to Walmart’s recent face-covering requirement, but said this does not seem to be the case.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to Walmart for information.