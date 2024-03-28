WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating threat at law courts building

    Winnipeg court house
    Share

    Winnipeg police are investigating a threat at the law courts building downtown Thursday afternoon.

    Police said a report came in just before 12:30 p.m. about a threat and officers have been in scene securing the area.

    Const. Jason Michalyshen said police couldn't comment on a lockdown at the building as that is part of the protocols for the law courts.

    He also noted police are not aware of anything being located.

    More information will be provided when it becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News