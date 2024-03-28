Winnipeg police investigating threat at law courts building

Winnipeg police are investigating a threat at the law courts building downtown Thursday afternoon.

Police said a report came in just before 12:30 p.m. about a threat and officers have been in scene securing the area.

Const. Jason Michalyshen said police couldn't comment on a lockdown at the building as that is part of the protocols for the law courts.

He also noted police are not aware of anything being located.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.