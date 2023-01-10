Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 74-year-old man

The Winnipeg Police Service has issued a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

Albert Fleury was last seen in Winnipeg’s Heritage Park area on Monday.

Police describe the missing man as five-foot-nine in height, with a thin build and longer white hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a white belt, and shoes with grey shoelaces.

Police are concerned for Fleury’s well-being. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact 204-986-6250.

The Winnipeg Police Service issues a silver alert when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.