WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing 82-year-old man found safe: Winnipeg police

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

    A missing 82-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

    CTV News previously reported that police issued a silver alert for the missing man who was last seen on Thursday in the Fort Garry area. Police said he was driving a white 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

    On Friday morning, police announced he was safely located.

