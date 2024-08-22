WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police looking for information on West End homicide

    The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a homicide in the city’s West End.

    The investigation began on Tuesday when police were called to the 400 block of Maryland Street for the report of a serious assault.

    When officers got to the scene, they found a man with serious injuries on the sidewalk. He was given emergency medical care and then taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

    The victim has been identified as Philip Daniel Lachose, 32. Lachose was a member of Chemawawin Cree Nation who was living in Winnipeg.

    The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information, including video surveillance, is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.

