Winnipeg police looking for man accused of committing an indecent act at an elementary school

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who investigators say was committing an indecent act at an elementary school.

Police said officers were told about a man on the grounds of École Varennes Elementary School in the Glenlawn area.

It was around 9 a.m. and staff found the man outside of one of the school doors and he was committing an indecent act.

Police were called but the man left the area before officers arrived.

Police said no students or staff were assaulted during the incident.

Police are looking for a white man in his 20s and has an unkempt appearance. Police said he has a thin build and was wearing loose-fitting pants and a sweater.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.