Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
Police said an investigation started on Feb. 13, after receiving an online damage report from a business in the 900 block of Empress Street.
Investigators learned a man went into the business with handfuls of soil/mud and started putting it into separate food bins. He then left.
The food was deemed unsellable and the business is estimated to have lost $2,000 in product, according to police.
Officers are now looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.
He is around five-foot-seven to five-foot-11 and has a medium build. He has darker hair, a goatee and partial beard.
He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, and light-coloured pants.
If anyone has information on the man, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
