Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins

    An image of a man police are looking for after someone put dirt into bulk food bins at a business on Feb. 13, 2024. (Winnipeg Police Service) An image of a man police are looking for after someone put dirt into bulk food bins at a business on Feb. 13, 2024. (Winnipeg Police Service)
    Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.

    Police said an investigation started on Feb. 13, after receiving an online damage report from a business in the 900 block of Empress Street.

    Investigators learned a man went into the business with handfuls of soil/mud and started putting it into separate food bins. He then left.

    The food was deemed unsellable and the business is estimated to have lost $2,000 in product, according to police.

    Officers are now looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.

    He is around five-foot-seven to five-foot-11 and has a medium build. He has darker hair, a goatee and partial beard.

    He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, and light-coloured pants.

    If anyone has information on the man, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

