Winnipeg police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Honey Shingoose was last seen in the North End on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

She is described as five-foot-seven with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.