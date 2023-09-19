Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

    Supplied image of Honey Shingoose. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Supplied image of Honey Shingoose. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

    The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

    Honey Shingoose was last seen in the North End on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

    She is described as five-foot-seven with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a clothing description.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

