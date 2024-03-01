WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police looking for teen missing for weeks

    Supplied image of Twyla Shingoose. Supplied image of Twyla Shingoose.
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than three weeks.

    Twyla Shingoose has been missing from the Seven Oaks area since Feb. 8. She was also observed from a distance in the downtown area on Feb. 23, but has not been heard from since.

    Police note that Shingoose is known to visit Winnipeg’s central and North End areas.

    Shingoose is described as five-foot-seven in height, with a heavy build, medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police are concerned for Shingoose’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News