Winnipeg police looking for teen missing for weeks

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Twyla Shingoose has been missing from the Seven Oaks area since Feb. 8. She was also observed from a distance in the downtown area on Feb. 23, but has not been heard from since.

Police note that Shingoose is known to visit Winnipeg’s central and North End areas.

Shingoose is described as five-foot-seven in height, with a heavy build, medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Shingoose’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.