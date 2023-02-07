Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says officers went to the 700 block of King Edward Street around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a carjacking involving a gun in a hotel parking lot.
Police said a man and a woman in their 50s and 60s were sitting in their truck, when a man and woman approached them asking for a cigarette.
Police said the man then pointed a gun at the two people in the truck and told them to get out.
The two exited the truck and were not physically injured. The two suspects got in the truck and drove away.
Investigators are now looking for the two individuals, as well as the truck. Police described the man as around 25 years old and slim. He was wearing a long, dark jacket, a black hoodie and black pants with a camo neck warmer over his face. Police said the only description provided of the woman was that she was wearing all black clothing.
The truck is a grey Dodge Ram 1500 ST Crew Cab.
Police said the suspects may be armed and people shouldn't approach them, and instead should call 911.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
BREAKING | B.C. to make National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid statutory holiday
The British Columbia government has introduced legislation to make Sept. 30 a paid statutory holiday marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building.
U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.
A former actor in the movie 'Dances With Wolves' who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands announced Tuesday that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks, a pledge that comes as Kyiv anticipates a new Russian offensive around the anniversary of its invasion.
Dog named Kujo likely to 'kill or injure,' B.C. court rules in euthanasia decision
A dog named Kujo will be euthanized after a B.C. judge determined the animal is "likely to kill or injure" if released from the pound.
Big tech job cuts keep coming; Zoom latest to trim headcount
Zoom is cutting about 1,300 jobs, or approximately 15% of its workforce. CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post Tuesday that the company ramped up staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses became increasingly reliant on its service as people worked from home. Yuan said Zoom grew three times in size within 24 months to manage demand.
Regina
-
Fatal semi-crash near Indian Head leaves woman dead
A 50-year-old woman is dead after two semis collided on Highway #1 near Indian Head.
-
3-month-old baby died from 'blunt force trauma to the head': autopsy report
A forensic pathologist offered her expert opinion on how Catlin Goodwill’s three-month-old son died suddenly in October 2017, during testimony on the second day of trial.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police deem suspicious death a homicide, two arrested
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is restricting traffic on range road 3062 as they investigate a suspicious death in the area.
-
How long does it take to see a doctor at a Sask. walk-in clinic? New data shows wait times on the rise
With a shortage of family doctors in Saskatchewan, more patients are turning to walk-in clinics, according to a medical technology company.
-
Man accused of killing Saskatoon youth advocate will plead guilty to manslaughter
A man accused of killing a Saskatoon youth advocate and volunteer has arranged a plea deal, according to his defence lawyer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
-
Suspect charged with attempted murder following double shooting in the Sault
A 39-year-old suspect is facing attempted murder charges following a double shooting in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.
-
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Former B.C., Alta., public health doctor guilty of sex crimes against a child
A former medical health officer in Alberta has been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference of a child.
Toronto
-
More than 100 women realize they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars, a CTV News Toronto investigation has found.
-
'We are desperate': Family of slain Toronto tech CEO renews $250,000 reward in unsolved murder case
Nearly five years after Matthew Staikos was gunned down in Toronto, the family of the tech CEO has renewed a $250,000 reward in the unsolved murder case.
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain at Dalhousie Station fell: Calgary police
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a CTrain on Tuesday morning appears to have fallen off the platform.
-
Alberta authorities to provide update on former 'Dances With Wolves' actor
The Tsuut'ina Police Service, which serves a community west of Calgary, is expected to share more details about the case against former Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse, CTV News has learned.
Montreal
-
Laurier Macdonald High School on lockdown after threat
The Laurier Macdonald High School in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough was placed into lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a threat, but Montreal police say they believe it appears to be unfounded.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Highbridge Construction owes $106,000 in rent on storefront
There is a new sign of financial issues with an Ottawa construction company that suddenly closed, leaving customers with unfinished projects unable to recoup their losses.
-
Federal union files complaint against CRA over work-from-home rules
One of Canada's largest unions representing public servants has filed a bad-faith bargaining complaint against the Canada Revenue Agency over what it's calling an "about-face" on the issue of working from home.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student denies he killed fellow student for financial gain
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
-
Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton
Police believe a man who was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., was trying to steal copper wire.
-
Shooting death of man in Dartmouth ruled a homicide, victim identified
The shooting death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Kitchener
-
'Loved what I did': Google layoffs impact Waterloo region employees
Some Waterloo region Google employees are now jobless after the tech company announced cuts.
-
'We have to move faster': Waterloo regional councillors want more automated speed enforcement sites
Waterloo regional council are looking to accelerate the creation of automated speed enforcement sites across the region.
-
48-year-old woman dies after Wellington County crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Wellington North.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s Turkish community mobilizes to send emergency supplies to earthquake-stricken homeland
A passenger plane packed with donations and emergency supplies is set to travel from Vancouver, B.C., to Istanbul on Tuesday, as the death toll from Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria surpasses 6,200.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel,' Environment Canada warns as B.C. storm moves inland
Rainfall warnings have been lifted in the Lower Mainland, but the storm that brought them has now prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to advise against non-essential travel on two highways in B.C.'s Interior.
Vancouver Island
-
Turpel-Lafond returns honorary degree to another B.C. university after internal review
Another British Columbia university has taken back the honorary degree it bestowed on retired judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond after an investigation raised doubts about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
-
Canada's first electric RCMP cruiser arrives on Vancouver Island
The RCMP's first fully electric police cruiser has entered service in Langford, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing after man found dead during wellness check
B.C.'s police watchdog has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after officers found a man dead inside his home during a wellness check last year.