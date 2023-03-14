Winnipeg police make arrest after car stolen with two kids inside

A 29-year-old woman has been charged following an incident that involved a car being stolen with two kids inside of it, a police chase, and multiple car crashes.

The incident began around 10 p.m. on Monday, when police received a report of a car with two children inside of it being stolen from a hotel parking lot in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue.

Officers said the children pleaded with the woman to stop the car, but she refused and drove for 10 minutes before she let them get out of the car. The two children were physically uninjured, police said.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers found the stolen car near Ness Avenue and Century Street and tried to stop it, but the driver sped away. Police then called in their AIR1 helicopter to help keep track of the suspect vehicle.

Then around 10:56 p.m., police attempted to stop the suspect again, but she allegedly sideswiped the police cruiser and continued to drive away. The police car sustained minor damage.

About 10 minutes later, police said the suspect was driving on Pembina Highway when she hit another car, which caused both vehicles to spin out of control. Officers said the suspect once again sped away, while the driver of the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries.

At around 11:08 p.m., police allege the suspect hit another car while driving on Grant Avenue and Stafford Street, which caused extensive damage to both cars. The driver of the car that was hit did not require medical attention.

The suspect ran away from the scene of the crash, but police found her in the area.

A 29-year-old woman is facing several charges including theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of forcible confinement. She was taken into custody.