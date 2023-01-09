Winnipeg police make arrest after woman assaulted and robbed

The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Sunday morning, responding to two separate incidents – one that involved the assault and robbery of a 19-year-old woman and another that involved an improvised firing device.

The first incident began around 3:50 a.m. when officers patrolling in the north district briefly saw a stolen car in the area of McGregor Street and Selkirk Avenue.

A short time later, officers saw the car stopped at a gas station in the 100 block of Salter Street. Police said they saw three suspects – a man and two women – at the gas station and arrested them without incident.

Officers allege one of the women was found to be in possession of 11.4 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $570. Police seized the cocaine as evidence.

The Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and determined that in the early morning hours of Jan. 5, the man and a 19-year-old victim, who had met the day before, went to a home in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue, where the man tried to gain entry to the home.

Police allege when the woman tried to leave in her car, she was assaulted and robbed of her cell phone and car keys.

The suspect left in the victim’s car before police arrived at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including robbery, and a 25-year-old woman has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a scheduled substance - cocaine. The man was taken into custody and the woman was released on an undertaking. A 35-year-old woman was released without charges.

The second and unrelated incident took place around 9:15 a.m. when officers were patrolling near Isabel Street and Logan Avenue and saw a man riding a bike, who is known to have outstanding warrants.

Police took the man into custody and found an improvised firing device, which was held together by tape, hidden in his waistband.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on the strength of two outstanding warrants, and is facing two weapons-related charges.

He was released from custody on an appearance notice.