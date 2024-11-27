Winnipeg police make arrest in bus shelter stabbing

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested two people following a stabbing at a bus shelter Tuesday night.

The investigation began around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to a stabbing at Portage Avenue and Tylehurst Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 19-year-old man with upper body injuries. Police provided the victim with emergency care before he was taken to the hospital in unstable condition. He has since been updated to stable condition.

Police searched the area and found two suspects hiding under a structure in the 1500 block of Wolseley Avenue West.

The major crimes unit investigated and determined that the victim and two suspects got into a fight in a bus shelter, resulting in the stabbing. The victim and two accused were not known to each other.

A 24-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are facing charges in connection to the incident. They are in custody, and the charges haven't been proven in court.