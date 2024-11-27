WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police make arrest in bus shelter stabbing

    File image File image
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested two people following a stabbing at a bus shelter Tuesday night.

    The investigation began around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to a stabbing at Portage Avenue and Tylehurst Street.

    When officers got to the scene, they found a 19-year-old man with upper body injuries. Police provided the victim with emergency care before he was taken to the hospital in unstable condition. He has since been updated to stable condition.

    Police searched the area and found two suspects hiding under a structure in the 1500 block of Wolseley Avenue West.

    The major crimes unit investigated and determined that the victim and two suspects got into a fight in a bus shelter, resulting in the stabbing. The victim and two accused were not known to each other.

    A 24-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are facing charges in connection to the incident. They are in custody, and the charges haven't been proven in court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News