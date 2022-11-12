Winnipeg police make arrest in May 2021 homicide investigation

After more than a year, police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from May 2021.

Back on May 23, 2021, officers were called to 100 block of Henry Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for reports that a man had been seriously injured.

Emergency crews tried to perform first-aid but the man had already died from his injuries.

A post-mortem determined the man's death was a homicide and he was identified as 30-year-old Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw.

Police continued to work the case and were able to identify a suspect.

On Nov. 10, 2022, police went to the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and arrested and charged Leslie Boyd Cook, 27.

Cook has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said he remains in custody. The charges against him have not been tested in court.