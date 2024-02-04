WINNIPEG
    • Winnipeg police make impaired driving arrest after crash involving ambulance

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday following a crash that severely damaged an ambulance.

    The incident began around 4 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect was driving a Toyota Matrix at a high rate of speed on Plessis Road approaching Regent Avenue West. According to police, the suspect drove into the intersection on a red light, crashing into a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) ambulance that was heading to a call.

    The crash caused the ambulance to spin and left it with substantial damage.

    The occupants inside the Toyota were taken to the hospital, treated and released. The paramedics in the ambulance were assessed at the scene.

    A 19-year-old man is facing a charge of operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by BAC or drug or a combination of both. He has been released from custody.

