Winnipeg police make plea to protest organizers amid Israel-Hamas war
Winnipeg Police are making a public plea to organizers of rallies and protests connected to the Israel-Hamas war.
"It’s put a fair bit of impact on our frontline resources in addition to everything else that they're doing," said Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth.
The war has sparked rallies and protests in Winnipeg. At the police board meeting Friday, the brass reported those gatherings are taxing the service.
Supt. Dave Dalal told the board between Oct. 9 and Dec. 5, there were 37 events and police had to attend or monitor 25 of them. He says that required 2,288 officer hours and $136,000 in overtime.
Dalal said the service is having to shift officers from priorities like foot patrols in downtown, as well as from other neighbourhoods. He said the pace is hectic.
"Folks are getting pulled in a million different directions and they don't know what they're getting into every day," said Dalal.
Police Board Chair Coun. Markus Chambers also commented on the strain.
"That's having a catastrophic effect on police resources and general security in our city,” he said.
In late October, police asked people to stop holding counter protests. Now police are also calling on organizers to stay in one place, as counter protests and mobile rallies require more time, more officers, more streets blocked off, and pose more risks to public safety.
"This is a tough time for us and I'm going to use this opportunity as a public board meeting to ask organizers in the community again," said Dalal.
But a member of the police board is uncomfortable with that request. Community activist Kyle Mason said people should be allowed to protest how they see fit.
"It does not sit well with me, you know a police service or elected officials would ask people not to do something they're entitled to do,” said Mason.
Dalal said they’re simply trying to keep already volatile situations from escalating and save resources.
"If we can influence folks to express themselves in a way that doesn't impact community safety then I think it's our responsibility to do so,” he said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Trudeau can end it all': Conservative carbon tax filibuster stretches into second night
With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, after MPs stayed up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
California teen becomes youngest to pass state bar exam
A county prosecutor's office says one of its law clerks passed the State Bar of California exam at age 17.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Influenza cases rise in second week of flu season, swine flu most prominent
Influenza cases were on the rise during the second week of the annual flu season, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, with swine flu being the most detected subtype.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution backed by many nations demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution Friday backed by almost all other Security Council members and dozens of other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Supporters called it a terrible day and warned of more civilian deaths and destruction as the war goes into its third month.
Six French teens convicted over their roles in an Islamic extremist's beheading of a teacher
A French juvenile court on Friday convicted six teenagers for their roles in the beheading of a teacher by an Islamic extremist that shocked the country.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest dates announced
The dates for two separate inquests into the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 have been confirmed.
-
Regina Food Bank expects to feed at least 15,000 in December
With inflationary pressures prevalent this holiday season, the Regina Food Bank says it expects to feed at least 15,000 people in December alone.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon projects $13M in surpluses, could the money go to taxpayers?
After lengthy budget talks last week, where city councillors spent nearly 30 hours searching for savings, there's a new twist.
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest dates announced
The dates for two separate inquests into the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 have been confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
-
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
-
Tougher rules likely means fewer international students will come North
The federal government announced this week that international students who apply for a study permit will need to show they have more than $20,000 to cover their tuition and living expenses.
Edmonton
-
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
-
Canada Post worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton
A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.
-
Arsons destroy pair of rural Alberta churches: RCMP
Two churches in Barrhead County, about 120 kilometres north of Edmonton, were destroyed in intentionally set fires, Mounties say.
Toronto
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
-
Police arrest 1 of 4 suspects wanted in theft, stabbing at Best Buy in Scarborough that left off-duty cop injured
Toronto police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with a theft and stabbing at an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday that left an off-duty officer injured when he tried to intervene.
-
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
Calgary
-
Review board denies discharge to man who killed five at Calgary house party
A mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed killing five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.
-
Fresh snow in mountains raises avalanche risk
All that snow hitting the mountains is raising the risk of avalanches.
-
'Brother, can you spare a dime?': Calgary transit fares to rise Jan. 1
Catching a ride on the CTrain will cost a bit more in 2024.
Montreal
-
Man arrested in death of Quebec toddler found injured at daycare
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child who was found injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal earlier this week.
-
Public sector strikes: Legault appears ready to wait it out
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain and more snow on the way beginning this weekend in Montreal
First, it was heavy snow, then the cold, and now the Montreal-area is bracing for heavy rain, followed by another round of snow beginning this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
Canada Life apologizes to federal public servants for health insurance claim problems
The federal government’s health insurance provider is apologizing to federal civil servants for poor service.
-
18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a young person in a rural part of Lanark County.
Atlantic
-
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
-
Multi-vehicle collision near Charlottetown leads to Code Orange at hospital
A multi-vehicle collision near Charlottetown has led to a partial Code Orange at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
-
Community groups step in to help Halifax's homeless population
A community takeover of two major tent encampments in the Halifax region sheds light on the gravity of the homeless crisis, but also exposes a contrast between the swift community mobilization and the government's sluggish response.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener nurse practitioner operating private clinic
As Ontario’s public health system continues to battle long wait times and a shortage of family doctors, a Kitchener nurse practitioner claims to have the first and only private health clinic in the area.
-
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
-
Retinal surgeries now happening in Waterloo Region
Retinal surgeries are now being performed in Waterloo Region for the first time thanks to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
RCMP seeking to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case, prompting concerns from advocates
The B.C. RCMP is seeking to return or dispose of thousands of pieces of evidence seized during the investigation into serial killer Robert Pickton, prompting concerns from advocates for missing and murdered women.
-
85-year-old man assaulted over parking at Penticton Walmart, RCMP say
Mounties in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt who they say assaulted an 85-year-old over parking in the city this week.
Vancouver Island
-
How a volunteer search group brought closure the family of missing woman Melissa McDevitt
It's a story of perseverance and dedication: A small group of volunteers who formed an unbreakable bond, spending countless hours away from their own loved ones to bring closure to the family of Melissa McDevitt, a family thousands of kilometres away in another country.
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
Environment Canada warns of snow, high winds on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island could see up to 10 centimetres of snow at high elevations Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.