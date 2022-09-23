Winnipeg police officer dies after child pornography charges laid against him
A police officer has died shortly after being charged with child pornography offences.
The Winnipeg Police Service says Const. Yvan Corriveau, a 15-year member of the force, was found deceased and his death is not considered criminal in nature.
RCMP say Corriveau, who was 39, was arrested at a home south of the city Thursday on charges including possessing and accessing child pornography.
He was released from custody following the arrest.
Winnipeg police say the Independent Investigation Unit, a civilian-led body that investigates police, was notified of the arrest.
They say they will not be releasing any further information about the death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022
