Winnipeg police officer justified in Gertrude Avenue shooting: watchdog

What appears to be a rifle is visible on the front steps of an apartment building on Gertrude Avenue in Winnipeg on the evening of July 13, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News Winnipeg) What appears to be a rifle is visible on the front steps of an apartment building on Gertrude Avenue in Winnipeg on the evening of July 13, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal area

    Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal Island area. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the weather agency said it was tracking a system “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.”

  • New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs

    There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island