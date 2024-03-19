Winnipeg police on scene of homicide investigation

Winnipeg police are on scene Tuesday morning investigating a homicide in the Shaughnessy Park area.

Officers say they were initially called to the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 4:30 Monday afternoon for a serious incident.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the incident is a homicide involving an adult man.

Police cars and tape were set up around a home in the area.

Officers say they will likely be on scene most of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. More details to come.