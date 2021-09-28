Winnipeg police on scene of serious assault in city's North End
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of a serious assault in the city’s North End on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the incident in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue at around 3:50 a.m.
One male victim was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
- With files from CTV's Tim Salzen.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 4 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved four miners, CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Catholic bishops pledge $30 million toward Indigenous reconciliation projects
Canada's bishops on Monday pledged $30 million to support Indigenous reconciliation projects for residential school survivors, their families and their communities across the country.
5 things to know for Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 80.09 per cent of the country's eligible population.
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem 'I Believe I Can Fly,' was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
Archeologists uncover hidden neighbourhood in ancient Maya city
Despite the ruins of Tikal being one of the most thoroughly studied archeological sites in the world, archeologists have recently uncovered a hidden neighbourhood near the ancient Maya city.
American siblings return home after China lifts exit ban
A pair of American siblings have returned home after China lifted an exit ban following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive who had been wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges.
First-time MPs get first taste of their new jobs
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
Huge homecoming parties result in arrests, fines across Canadian college towns
Three big homecoming weekend parties that took place across Canada on Saturday resulted in the arrests and ticketing of several university students.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon PPC candidate among those seeking injunction against Sask. proof-of-vaccination policy
Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination policy is facing a legal challenge.
-
Saskatoon now under 'orange' COVID-19 risk rating
The City of Saskatoon will now use a colour-coded alert system for COVID-19.
-
Saskatoon to look at feasibility of speed watch program
A Saskatoon city councillor worries that a speed watch program would ask too much from its volunteers.
Regina
-
COVID-19 cases reported at 8 Regina Public schools
George Lee Elementary School announced students in one Grade 2/3 classroom would switch to online learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 until Wednesday, Oct. 6.
-
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
Calgary
-
Alberta doctors call for more action with health system 'on verge of collapse'
The chorus of doctors calling for the province to take further action grew louder Monday with open letters coming from ICU, paediatric doctors and the AMA.
-
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crash
Two people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
-
'Just get the damn shot': Calgary man encourages vaccine hesitant like himself after 2-week ICU stay
Bernie Cook says he has a new outlook on life after a nearly month-long battle against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crash
Two people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: Anirniq
Anirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
Toronto
-
One dead following overnight shooting in Pickering
Police in Durham Region say that one person is dead after a shooting in Pickering overnight.
-
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
-
Second council vote could bring in mandatory training for Toronto's ride-hailing drivers
The City of Toronto is exploring making training mandatory for ride-hailing drivers — again.
Montreal
-
Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid a COVID-19 lockdown this winter
Nearly a year after Quebec placed its largest cities under a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the rise of COVID-19 infections, experts say that this fall, there is reason for optimism.
-
A year after her death, supporters call for change at Joyce Echaquan vigil Tuesday night
A year after her death at the Joliette Hospital after enduring racist taunts from staff, a vigil will be held in Montreal for Joyce Echaquan.
-
Native Women's Shelter pauses work with youth protection citing unaddressed concerns
Citing unaddressed systemic racism, the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM) said concrete commitments and actions were not coming from the Batshaw Youth and Family Services Centre, and the shelter, along with the Indigenous research team, paused participation in a joint committee.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 28, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 4 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved four miners, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Ontario pharmacists, doctors, report rise in harassment surrounding COVID-19 vaccines
Less than one week after Ontario began enforcing its vaccine certificate, pharmacists and family physicians say they’re receiving more harassment from anti-vaxxers.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 4 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved four miners, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
-
Search begins for unmarked graves at former Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residential school
After lots of talk this summer, the search for unmarked graves is underway at the former Shingwauk Residential School site, at present-day Algoma University.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
-
'Residents are dying alone,' nursing home workers ask for wage increase to help staffing crisis
During a virtual news conference on Monday, the union representing workers in many of New Brunswick's nursing homes is urging premier Blaine Higgs to fix the current "staffing crisis" in nursing homes across the province.
Kitchener
-
Most Waterloo Region hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline to show proof approaches
With the deadline looming for staff at hospitals in Waterloo Region to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, newly released figures show most have received both jabs.
-
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
-
City of Waterloo tightens fireworks bylaw
The City of Waterloo is updating its fireworks ban, limiting their use to one day before and after specific holidays.
Vancouver
-
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 2,239 cases, 18 deaths as vaccine card grace period ends
Another 2,239 cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths were recorded across B.C. over the weekend, officials announced Monday as the government's vaccine card grace period came to an end.
-
Calls for improved road safety following deadly crash on UBC campus
As students and staff at the University of British Columbia mourn the untimely deaths of two 18-year-old students, some are calling for safety improvements to roads in and around the Vancouver campus.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 230 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The new cases were among 2,239 cases discovered in British Columbia since Friday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry, including 876 cases on Saturday, 657 on Sunday and 706 on Monday.
-
Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
-
Greater Victoria Teachers' Association calls for return of COVID-19 safety protocols as clusters increase in schools
Concern is rising for kids in Vancouver Island elementary schools. As of Monday, there are 10 COVID-19 clusters at schools being reported by Island Health, a total that's doubled in just four days.