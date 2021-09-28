Winnipeg police on scene of serious assault in city's North End

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of a serious assault in the city’s North End on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the incident in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue at around 3:50 a.m.

One male victim was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV's Tim Salzen.