WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police release pictures of person of interest in homicide

    Supplied images of the person of interest. Supplied images of the person of interest.
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service has released images of a person of interest in the homicide of Kevin Delaney Flett.

    Flett, 26, was found critically injured in the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue on Feb. 25. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    On Wednesday, police released two images of a person of interest and are asking the public for help identifying him. Police note it is the same person in the two images, but he is wearing different clothing in each picture.

    Anyone who knows the identity of this man is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News