Winnipeg police release pictures of person of interest in homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service has released images of a person of interest in the homicide of Kevin Delaney Flett.

Flett, 26, was found critically injured in the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue on Feb. 25. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police released two images of a person of interest and are asking the public for help identifying him. Police note it is the same person in the two images, but he is wearing different clothing in each picture.

Anyone who knows the identity of this man is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.