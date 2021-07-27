WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has released surveillance video and a sketch of a suspect related to a shooting in the city’s North End in April.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on April 24, when two men, both in their twenties, were shot while sitting in an SUV at College Avenue and Arlington Street.

Both men went to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim was treated and released, and the other suffered severe and life-altering injuries.

On Tuesday, police released video surveillance of the incident, in which a car can be seen and gunshots can be heard.

Officers also released a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking for help in identifying him. The suspect is described as a male in his late teens or early twenties. He has dark hair, a medium build, and was seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

Police note that any information on the suspect’s location before or after the shooting is valuable. Anyone with information can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Winnipeg police will be providing more information on the incident at a news conference at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.