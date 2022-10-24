Winnipeg police rescue man trapped on balcony, find drugs in apartment

A 20-year-old from Vancouver who was trapped on an apartment balcony was arrested by Winnipeg police after drugs were found in his apartment.

According to police, Saturday at 11 p.m., officers were called to a report of a break-and-enter at a home in the 300 block of Stradbrook Street after a man was seen on the balcony of a neighbouring resident.

Police found a man, who said he had locked himself on the balcony of his vacation rental suite, and gave officers the code to enter the suite.

“Officers observed drugs and money in plain view as they entered the suite, showing signs of drug trafficking,” police wrote in a news release. “Officers ‘rescued’ the suspect from the balcony and safely placed him under arrest for a drug investigation.”

Police said they obtained a warrant for the home and seized approximately 3.6 ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,200. They also seized 12 ounces of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $42,000 and 269 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $21,520.

Officers also seized approximately $25,000 in currency, cell phones, a scale, a vacuum sealer and packaging materials.

Handsome Raulia of Vancouver was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was detained in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.