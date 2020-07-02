Advertisement
Winnipeg police respond to assault near Air Canada Centre
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 5:40AM CST
Winnipeg police were on scene in the city's downtown area.
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police responded to an assault in downtown Winnipeg on Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident took place next to the Air Canada Centre and resulted in minor injuries.
Police were holding the scene earlier on Thursday, but it is now clear.
This is a developing story, more details to come.