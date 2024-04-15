WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings in under 12 hours

    One of the stabbings took place in the 1000 block of St. James Street on April 14, 2024. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News) One of the stabbings took place in the 1000 block of St. James Street on April 14, 2024. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service responded to four stabbings in less than a 12-hour time span over the weekend.

    The first incident happened Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the area of Carlton Street and Cumberland Avenue. Police provided emergency medical care to one man by applying pressure to his injury.

    Officers were called to the second stabbing in the 1000 block of St. James Street around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday. One victim was found with a serious lower-body injury and a tourniquet was applied.

    Police said this stabbing occurred outside of a restaurant following a fight involving a group of people.

    The incidents continued at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday when police responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of Maryland Street. Officers applied a chest seal to a man in his 50s before he was taken to the hospital

    The final stabbing took place around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Salter Street and Anderson Avenue. Police applied a chest seal to the victim, who is a man in his 20s.

    The major crimes unit is investigating these incidents, which are unrelated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Israel's War Cabinet convenes to determine next steps after Iran attack

    Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News