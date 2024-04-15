Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings in under 12 hours

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to four stabbings in less than a 12-hour time span over the weekend.

The first incident happened Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the area of Carlton Street and Cumberland Avenue. Police provided emergency medical care to one man by applying pressure to his injury.

Officers were called to the second stabbing in the 1000 block of St. James Street around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday. One victim was found with a serious lower-body injury and a tourniquet was applied.

Police said this stabbing occurred outside of a restaurant following a fight involving a group of people.

The incidents continued at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday when police responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of Maryland Street. Officers applied a chest seal to a man in his 50s before he was taken to the hospital

The final stabbing took place around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Salter Street and Anderson Avenue. Police applied a chest seal to the victim, who is a man in his 20s.

The major crimes unit is investigating these incidents, which are unrelated.