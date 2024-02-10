Winnipeg police respond to trio of stabbings in less than 8 hours

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to a trio of stabbings over the span of 7.5 hours this weekend.

The incidents began on Friday around 8:40 p.m., when officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Donald Street and Portage Avenue.

A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The second stabbing took place on Saturday at 1:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Main Street.

When police got to the scene, they found a man in his 20s with multiple injuries. Emergency medical care was provided, including a chest seal. The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

The final incident took place just over two hours later at 4 a.m. in the area of Church Avenue and Main Street.

Once at the scene, officers provided emergency medical care to a man in his 30s. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

All three stabbings are being investigated. No arrests have been made.

According to police, there is no threat to public safety and these stabbings are being investigated as unrelated incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.