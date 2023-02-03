Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.

The first incident began at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday when police responded to a hotel in the 800 block of Main Street. Police note a man went to the hotel to ask for help after being stabbed.

Officers said the man said there may be another victim at a home on Selkirk Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police then went to an apartment in the 100 block of Selkirk and found a man dead inside a suite. The victim has been identified as Lee James Boulette, 40.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 204-786-8477.

The second and unrelated incident began on Thursday at midnight, when police were flagged down to help a man who was bleeding on the ground in the first 100 block of Henry Avenue.

Officers found an unresponsive man who appeared to have been stabbed and began to give CPR until the paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

The victim has been identified as Clifford Earl Bos, 56.

At about 4 a.m. officers found a suspect in the 100 block of Disraeli. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Major Crimes Unit.

Joseph Diamond Sanderson, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder. This charge has not been proven in court.

Police continue to investigate but do not anticipate any more arrests.

The two deaths bring Winnipeg’s homicide total in 2023 to five.