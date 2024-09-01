WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police search for 3 suspects in downtown robbery

    WPS
    Share

    Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify three people involved in a robbery outside a downtown nightclub on Aug. 24.

    Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to El Diablo after receiving a report that a man in his 20s was assaulted and robbed after leaving the club in the 400 block of Main Street.

    The victim was confronted by a group of men, including one armed with a knife. He was kicked, punched and left unconscious as a result of the attack. The men left the scene.

    The victim didn’t want medical attention and provided a vague description of the suspects: one man appeared to be Asian with braided hair, while the other two men appeared to have brown and black complexions.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News