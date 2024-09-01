Winnipeg police search for 3 suspects in downtown robbery

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify three people involved in a robbery outside a downtown nightclub on Aug. 24.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to El Diablo after receiving a report that a man in his 20s was assaulted and robbed after leaving the club in the 400 block of Main Street.

The victim was confronted by a group of men, including one armed with a knife. He was kicked, punched and left unconscious as a result of the attack. The men left the scene.

The victim didn’t want medical attention and provided a vague description of the suspects: one man appeared to be Asian with braided hair, while the other two men appeared to have brown and black complexions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.