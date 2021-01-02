WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide on December 30.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Burrows Avenue early Wednesday morning after a man had been seriously assaulted.

The 31-year-old man, who police identified as Leroy Jamie Daniel Flett, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries on January 1.

Police have identified Evan Jaye Littlejohn, 29, as a suspect in this murder and put out an arrest warrant for manslaughter. Police describe him as being 5-foot-eleven and 176 pounds.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Littlejohn but warn he is not to be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call either 911, contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).