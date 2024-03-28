Winnipeg police searching for man wanted for second-degree murder

Winnipeg police are looking for a 27-year-old man who is wanted for second-degree murder.

On March 18, police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue around 4:40 p.m. for reports a man had died.

Police identified the man as 56-year-old Edgar Allan Bear. He was from Peguis First Nation, but was living in Winnipeg when he died.

The homicide unit is investigating and now police are looking for 27-year-old Maxim Dale Garneau. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

People are told not to make contact with Garneau as he is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.