Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Serena Flett last had contact with her family on Feb. 26.

Police describe her as five-foot-two in height, with a thin build, long curly brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweater with a skull and bones on the front,

Police are concerned for Flett’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her location to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.