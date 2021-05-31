Advertisement
Winnipeg police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 11:40PM CST Last Updated Monday, May 31, 2021 11:46PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help from the public to find 14-year-old Aiden Anderson.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy.
Police said Aiden Anderson was last seen in the Mandalay West area of Winnipeg on May 31 at about 5:30 pm.
He is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, short dark black hair, and back plastic-framed glasses.
Police say they are concerned for Anderson’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.