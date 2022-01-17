Winnipeg police searching for missing man last seen in October

Dakota Morningstar Thomas was last seen in the downtown area in Winnipeg on Oct. 24, 2021. (Source: Winnipeg police) Dakota Morningstar Thomas was last seen in the downtown area in Winnipeg on Oct. 24, 2021. (Source: Winnipeg police)

