Winnipeg police searching for missing man last seen in October

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a man who was last seen in October.

Police said 27-year-old Dakota Morningstar Thomas was last seen in the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Downtown Winnipeg.

Police said Thomas is six feet tall with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas also has several tattoos, including one on the left side of his forehead that says "King."

Police said Thomas frequents downtown as well the North End in Winnipeg.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to called police at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.