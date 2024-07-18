Winnipeg police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a 46-year-old man last seen in the Grant Park area.
Police say Florian Macasaet was last seen Wednesday.
He is five-foot-six and has short black hair.
He was possibly wearing a white t-shirt and grey pajama pants with blue and white vertical stripes.
Those with information are asked to call the Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers.
DEVELOPING Live RNC updates: Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan set to speak on final day of convention
The final day of the Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee where Donald Trump is set to speak along with his son, Eric, as well as famed wrestler Hulk Hogan.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
'We had a good run': High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
When will the 'Big One' earthquake hit? Scientists weigh in
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
Stellantis warns of battery fires in Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Boy who was reported missing from a resort near Disney World found dead in water
A three-year-old boy who was reported missing from a resort near Walt Disney World in central Florida early Thursday was found dead in a body of water on the resort's grounds several hours later, the sheriff's office said.
Once defiant, Biden is now 'soul searching' about dropping out of race: Reuters source
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Donald Trump will accept Republican nomination again days after surviving an assassination attempt
Donald Trump takes the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention to accept his party's nomination again and give his first speech since he was cut off mid-sentence by a flurry of gunfire in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Regina
Saskatchewan scout camp reeling after vandals cause thousands in damages
A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.
Regina Police Service welcomes 16 new recruits
Sixteen new recruits have been sworn into the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Indigenous athletics the focus of 3 day training camp at U of R
A new partnership is putting high performance training for Indigenous athletes at the forefront.
Saskatoon
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
-
The Royal Canadian Air Force is celebrating its 100th anniversary with air shows across the continent. Saskatoon residents were treated to a visit from one of the rarest planes remaining from the Second World War, including a former pilot.
Edmonton
Extra staff helping as wildfire activity rises: Alberta Wildfire
Hot, dry weather ramped up wildfire danger in Alberta again Thursday, but officials say extra staff are helping.
22-year-old arrested in string of violent attacks on Edmonton sex-trade workers
A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing multiple women this year.
-
It was a treasured keepsake in John Birmingham’s family for decades: A pocket watch that did more than just tell the time.
Calgary
'Completely helpless': Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
-
Calgary's air quality declined slightly on Thursday with the acrid smell of smoke becoming noticeable in some parts of the city.
-
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Toronto
'I actually rented a bike:' Race car driver almost misses Indy press conference due to Toronto gridlock
It appears that not even race car drivers are immune to Toronto gridlock.
Homicide unit investigating death of Toronto woman found with obvious signs of trauma
Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with obvious signs of trauma in a home in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood last week.
-
A pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto late Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
Ottawa man using walker gets accessible entrance installed in his apartment building
After waiting months for an automatic door button to be installed on the front door of his apartment building, an Ottawa man says it's finally happening.
'It smells like paradise': This is where you can stroll through 5,000 lavender plants
If you're looking for an outing that will stimulate your vision and sense of smell, Lavande Braydale Lavender is home to 5,000 lavender plants, which you can visit.
-
More than 100 people lined up on foot and in vehicles outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
Montreal
Closing arguments heard in case against former West Island baseball coach
The sexual assault trial of former West Island baseball coach Robert Litvack wrapped up with closing arguments at the Montreal Courthouse today.
Here's a look at the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge construction and repair
Work to maintain the current Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge is ongoing, but construction of its replacement is in its first year, as those west of the Island of Montreal wait in traffic.
-
When Neil Brazer, a resident of Pointe-Claire, received mail from Hydro-Quebec a few months ago, he tossed the envelopes aside because he thought they were just statements.
Atlantic
N.B. RCMP discovers human remains during search for missing woman
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating human remains found in a forest in Baie de Petit-Pokemouche on Wednesday.
Horse owner in P.E.I. saddened, confused after hair on her horses' tails cut off
A horse owner in Alberton, P.E.I., is heartbroken and confused after three of her horses had the hair cut off their tails over the weekend.
-
The purported oldest hobby shop in Canada is apparently closing its doors for good.
Vancouver
'Like lava': Evacuee tells of frightening fire escape, as blazes spike across B.C.
Nandini Villeneuve and other residents of the Saranagati Hare Krishna village were in a meeting with emergency staff from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District late Wednesday when it was announced that a wildfire bearing down on the religious community had worsened.
-
-
Doctors speak up: What's behind waits and closures at B.C. emergency departments
Across the province, B.C.'s health authorities are pleading with doctors and offering hefty incentives to get them to pick up extra shifts, but emergency departments are facing increasing risk of closures, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
-
As tinder dry conditions set in across Vancouver Island a brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Port Alberni, burning dangerously close to the city's hospital.
Kelowna
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
N.L.
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
-
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. OPP sergeant charged with impaired driving
An Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 26 years of experience has been charged with impaired driving in Cochrane.
Northern Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing, threatening people with bat
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
-
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
Barrie
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injures after crashing
One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kawartha Lakes.
-
Photo radar cameras are becoming more popular to curb speeding in community safety zones, with Innisfil being the latest town planning to introduce the system.
Kitchener
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
Conestoga College extends deadline for first-year students to secure housing
Conestoga College is extending the deadline for first-year students at its Waterloo and Brantford campuses to apply for housing, as demand continues to grow.
-
Community leaders explain why they want to divert big trucks from downtown Elmira.
London
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
Lawyer for accused murderer Boris Panovski says that the Crown has not proven its case
The court has heard that both the victim and the accused were know to each other after spending years together through field dog competitions. Barnes said there is no proof of an alleged grudge between the two saying, “Michael Panovski said his grandfather never said anything bad about Don Frigo.”
-
High water levels are continuing along the Thames River tonight, with the City of London issuing warnings to Londoners to avoid high water areas.