Winnipeg police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday

Florian Macasaet was last seen July 17. (Winnipeg Police Service) Florian Macasaet was last seen July 17. (Winnipeg Police Service)
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a 46-year-old man last seen in the Grant Park area.

Police say Florian Macasaet was last seen Wednesday.

He is five-foot-six and has short black hair.

He was possibly wearing a white t-shirt and grey pajama pants with blue and white vertical stripes.

Those with information are asked to call the Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers.

