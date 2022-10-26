Winnipeg police searching for teen girl missing for more than 2 weeks

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been for more than two weeks.

Janessa Wood was last seen on Oct. 10 in Winnipeg’s St. John’s area.

She is described as five-foot-three, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned about Wood’s well-being and ask anyone with information about her location to call police at 204-986-6250.