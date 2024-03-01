Winnipeg police: teen missing for weeks safely located

The Winnipeg Police Service says a teenage girl who has been missing for more than three weeks has been safely located.

She was been missing from the Seven Oaks area since Feb. 8. She was also observed from a distance in the downtown area on Feb. 23, but has not been heard from since.

Police note she was known to visit Winnipeg’s central and North End areas.

The teen was described as five-foot-seven in height, with a heavy build, medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.