Winnipeg police to announce additional charges against high school football coach

The Winnipeg Police Service said they will be announcing more charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.

Police will announce the new charges during a news conference at police headquarters at 1 p.m. on Monday. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

In April, Winnipeg police announced they had charged Kelsey Albert Dana McKay with 14 offences, including multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and child luring. The charges were laid after five students, who are now adults, came forward to police with the allegations.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2004 and 2011, while McKay was teaching and coaching at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate.

A few weeks later, police said three more complainants came forward, resulting in eight additional charges against McKay.

None of the charges against McKay have been proven in court.

CTV Winnipeg will update this story.